Descending Dark Humanoid Figure Filmed In California

This grainy footage, appears to show a dark humanoid figure descending over top of Burbank, California. The footage was captured recently by Pablo Morales. He went on to explain, that it was really cloudy outside and there was thunder earlier on the same day.

While outside with his family, they soon noticed a dark figure in the sky. He is assumed to have recorded it with his phone. The quality is pretty terrible, considering phone cameras have come a long ways.

Pablo Morales said, “I went, but found no balloons or trash or anything that could have been that big.”

Some are speculating that the dark figure seen is some kind of fallen angel. It looks kind of mysterious. Quite possibly, this could be a large balloon of some kind deflating slowly. Yet all of this is mere speculation at this point in time.

Pablo’s footage was later posted onto YouTube back on May 10th. The video, later was noticed by a number of channels, dedicated to paranormal type discoveries. Not long after this, others spread news about this rather interesting video.

Seen during this video is a dark humanoid anomaly, that seemingly floats across the sky. During one point in the video, someone can be heard saying, “Is that Jesus Christ?”. Moments later they can be heard saying, “Please, oh, Father God.”

This mystery dark figure, floats for a bit longer before disappearing behind a tree, then behind a building seen in the far distance. It is unknown if someone recovered this anomaly. There has been no report yet of what happened to this. Was it carted off by the government? Or perhaps someone out there found this figure. Other questions remain, such as was this thing alive or dead when it finally descended?

Pablo later went to the area, where he thought this thing would have come down. It more than likely was some kind of balloon. But this is still speculation it may have been something else.