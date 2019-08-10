Fisherman In The Sea Of Azov, Catch Merman Or Mermaid Type Creature

Recently, an incredible discovery was made in the Sea of Azov. This is the most shallow sea in all of the world, ranging from 2’ ft 11 inches to 45’ ft 11 inches.
Here, Taganrog fishermen allegedly caught a mermaid or merman type of creature. This specimen measured 6.5 feet in length. It is most unusual looking and could be some kind of new species discovered altogether.
One of the Taganrog fisherman said, “I have never seen anything like it in my life”. The fisherman apparently examined this specimen, which resembled that of a mermaid type creature.
When they found this creature, it was already dead and didn’t show any signs of life.
Other eyewitnesses said this small sea monster measured 2 meters in length. It’s head resembled that of a catfish along with its torso, arms and tail.
Interestingly enough, this partial humanoid looking amphibian, appears to have more fish-like qualities. Of course something like this could be easily faked, with either digital manipulation or created makeup type effects. This discovery hasn’t been proven or disproven yet.
While the Sea of Azov is located in Eastern Europe, it is linked by the narrow Strait of Kerch to the Black Sea. Some even think of it as an extension of the Black Sea itself. This sea is bounded in the northwest by the Ukraine, in the southeast part of Russia.
So far, not much else is known about this new fish like creature. The biologists said it may even be an entirely new species altogether. It would be an incredible discovery for the world. Most of the Earth is water and with it many species have not yet been found. Maybe this species is a link between our evolution as humans.
A statement was made by an unknown biologist about this. They said, “We still need to do a lot of investigations.”
If this is real, then likely the creature died from a storm in the early part of August, when it was first discovered this year. Most everyone knows about mermaids and the folklore that surrounds them. Even early maps have drawings of mermaids and mermen on them.
(Source: Anomalien)