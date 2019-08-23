Global Warming Reveals Ancient Face In Antarctica

Seen in Antarctica recently, appears to be an enormous face-like structure peering out from the snow. It is believed that due to climate change, some locations are melting away and now revealing what might be remnants of an ancient lost civilization.
Some have compared this face to the one seen on the Moon. This is the same kind of face, found near the Moon’s South Pole location. The Moon face is located at: 81.9° south latitude and 39.27° east longitude.
So much of our history is flawed and inherently inaccurate. Could this face help explain the origins of mankind? This face might be part of a larger structure further buried in this location.
The image was first noticed by someone on Google maps and they soon revealed this mysterious looking face found in Antarctica at: 72°00′ 36.00” S, 168° 34′ 40.00” E.
Perhaps these structures are nothing more than craters with shadows (which give off an illusion of sorts) making some spots resemble that of a face. Many have become convinced that this structure seen in Antarctica, is not naturally made.
There have been comments about this, that make you start to wonder. The face according to some people resembles that of a viking. It looks like a metal helmet with the nose piece running down the upper part as seen.
Other theories include this being a frozen giant. Many are also convinced larger humans once roamed the Earth among or before the dinosaurs. It was later covered up by The Smithsonian Institute, among other government agencies.
If this were true, then it would change our entire contrived history. Another theory is, we are slowly being drip fed the real truth of things. Maybe even this object is part of a lost alien civilization that was or still is living on Mars.
Will someone actually go down there to document evidence of this. And if they do, will it be covered up to the public? Many people simply want the truth of things. Recently, NASA revealed information regarding receding ice in Antarctica. This might explain why we are now able to see this incredible facial structure.