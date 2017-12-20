Kylie Jenner snaps and shares supernatural photos

While likely to be 99.9% fake, these photos were posted by Kylie Jenner on Snapchat. Seen inside her luxury walk in purse wardrobe closet, is a dark shadow figure. More than likely, this is just someone standing behind her in costume.

The photos are now making their way around social media. Her purse wardrobe closet, likely resembles some sort of futuristic parking garage. There are mirrors and lots of glass inside the room, creating a number of illusions to make it appear much larger as an optical illusion of sorts.

Twenty year old, Kylie Kristen Jenner, is considered a reality television personality. She has done modeling, become a socialite of sorts and even dabbled into becoming a entrepreneur. Like her family, they are often over-exposed in numerous publications and other media outlets.

This leads one to think, that these photos were nothing more than a publicity stunt of sorts. However, there is a minuscule chance, that these photos actually did capture something paranormal on camera, after snapping photos from her phone.

Taking this into consideration, the shadowy figure, spotted by fans has sparked people to compare this figure to that of Freddy Krueger from A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984). Others have said, that the figure looks like the fabled Hat Man, a creepy shadowy fiend…who appears wearing a wide brimmed hat or fedora on its head.

Kylie’s fans went onto Twitter and voiced their opinions about this. Everyone agreed that this looks weird and quite creepy. Reponses followed: “Did anyone notice this on Kylie’s Snapchat? It appears immediately! WTF!” “Soo creepy!’ and “Jeepers creepers!” “That’s her lost soul”.

As it turns out, Kylie quickly clarified that the thing standing behind her, was her friend Harry Hudson, who was there with her she claimed. She mentioned this, to calm her panicked fans. Undoubtedly, this is one elaborate publicity stunt created by the people around her.

It is suspected that Kylie is pregnant as well, carrying the child of her boyfriend Travis Scott. Sources say that she has been pregnant for an estimated 5 months now. Keeping up with Snapchat, she continues to post photos and updates. The news source TMZ, mentioned last month that Kylie has spent $70,000 dollars on clothes and other accessories for her future child. She also hired a pregnancy coach as well, according to other sources like RadarOnline.

(Source: Daily Mail)

Share +1 Pin Share Stumble Shares 0

Loading...