No Clowning Around, Suspect Found After Stealing Pizzas And Scaring People

Several suspects have been discovered after police received tips about someone dressed up as a clown in Roanoke Rapids, North Carolina. A number of motorists reported seeing a clown running in and out of traffic throwing things at nearby passing cars.
At first, the suspects were nowhere to be found, until later when someone discovered one of the clown costumes amidst the isolated area. The Roanoke Rapids Police Department, recovered the costume and tracked down one person of interest.
The police stated that last Sunday a number of people witnessed one of the clowns around Highway 48 and Sam Powell Dairy Road. It was around 8:45 p.m.
One of these witnesses said this clown stared them down through the window of their home. Obviously they were really creep ed out by this and later phoned the police.
Astonishingly, these same suspects managed to rob several pizza delivery drivers. They were still dressed in clown suits. The two suspects are also believed to be part of several other strong-arm robberies.
The robberies occurred on Rebecca Street and involved a Dominos Pizza delivery driver. The first robbery took place on July 1st and later another on November 15th.
The dressed clowns used fake addresses and then stole the pizzas. It isn’t know if they used a getaway car or not but likely so. Police stated that no formal charges have been brought yet against these clowns.
From time to time reports of clowns pop up in the news. It is unknown why these people are doing things like this but there is an underground of clowns roaming different places. Their intentions at first may be innocent enough but some people have Coulrophobia (the fear of clowns).
One poll asked people whether or not they were afraid of clowns in the United States. There were around 2000 people polled. Out of these people, 42% of them were afraid of clowns. Statistically, most girls and women are afraid of clowns in comparison to boys and men. Those between the ages of 18 and 29 were the most afraid.
(Source: WITN NBC)