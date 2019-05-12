Pale Humanoid Creature Recorded In The Australian Outback

While out at night, a man claimed he was driving around and came upon something from out of the ordinary. He managed to record a short clip of something crawling around on all fours. This humanoid looking creature, moved fast and was pale colored by appearance. This anonymous man, said he from a small town located in Rocky Gully, Western Australia. The location where the video was taken was within a forested area.

Certainly seeing something such as this, would startle anyone. Many are speculating what it might be. One thing is for sure, it moves fast and is smaller sized. It doesn’t appear to be a dog or cat, it is something else.

Perhaps this was merely a kangaroo. They have been known to cross the road at night. There are many wild animals that are nocturnal, maybe this is something rather rare that this man happened to capture on video. It does resemble some humanoid features considering its limbs. What it might be, is nothing more than speculation and mystery at this point.

The man said, he used his smartphone to record this mystery creature. The lights from his vehicle were enough to shine upon this thing. It seemed to come out of nowhere, he explained. When it suddenly appeared, it was swift and moved around on all fours in front of the car. Moments later, it wandered off into the darkness.

This man also said he was very confused by what he had seen. He sat motionless inside his vehicle and pondered over what he witnessed (for a few minutes) before leaving the area. It seems that he didn’t chase after where this humanoid looking creature went.

His guess was, this was some kind of unknown monster or alien of some kind. Undoubtedly, he was unable to find any kind of explanation yet and neither has anyone else yet. Speculations are, many biologists and cryptozoologists are having a hard time figuring out what this might be as well.