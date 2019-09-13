Terrifying Pregnancy Scan Reveals Young Woman’s “Devil Baby”

One young woman from Richmond, Virginia recently had a pregnancy scan done. To her shocking surprise, she freaked out at what was inside her womb. This most unusual ultrasound scan showed what resembled a “Devil Baby”.
This baby’s head looked like a kind of koala bear, with additional features. Some don’t know what to make of this. All of it is really weird to say the least. Seventeen year old Iyanna Carrington, went to her routine check up and was overwhelmed by her experience.
She was later reassured by an experienced midwife, that the baby was in actuality normal. Sometimes scans can come across as being really bizarre looking. Others think there is something wrong with her child. This baby seems to have a “demon-like” face according to some folks. However, no prenatal exorcisms were initiated.
Iyanna said: “I’d never seen anything like it. I love this devil baby so much already. I was going to see whether she was a boy or girl. They showed her face and she looked normal, then the nurse confirmed she was a girl, but I knew that deep down already. Then they put it back on her face and she was just looking right at me like that. I said ‘she looks like a ghost’ in the doctor’s office and the doctor said ‘yeah, that’s very normal’. She looked a bit crazy.”
Later, she shared her baby scan on Facebook. Iyanna said, her daughter to be is rather creepy. Many people believe this photograph to be photoshopped in some way. They cannot believe that this is actually real.
Both Iyanna and the father of her baby Raleek, believe the baby is beautiful regardless of the baby’s frightening first impression.
Iyanna said: “Most babies hide from the camera. She looked towards straight at me and she scared me a bit because the room was dark. I don’t know why she looked like that. Some people from the internet thought she was fake, but that’s my real life baby there. The dad was there too. He was shocked by the news that she was a girl, because he has two sons and he thought it would going to be another boy. We were just laughing at the scan. You can see her little nose on the other image. You can tell she’s beautiful really.”
Someone commented that this photograph looked more like a scene cut from Rosemary’s Baby.
(Source: LAD Bible)