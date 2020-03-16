UFO Fly’s Over Grand Canyon, Visitor Snaps Photo





While things like this can often be missed and quickly pass by, one visitor at the Grand Canyon located in Arizona managed to snap a most compelling photograph. Whatever this was, it passed by rather fast.

The object in question doesn’t seem to resemble a bird, it appears to have the shape of an unknown object. Could this be something from another world observing us? There’s certainly the possibility of this.

In recent years, there has been a trend of people seeing more UFOs than before. According to The National UFO Reporting Center, they have received an estimated 5,971 different sightings since 2019.

This was quite an increase since the previous year back in 2018 when 3,395 sightings occurred. The UFO Reporting Center tracks calls and messages from people claiming to have witnessed or recorded bizarre sightings in the sky.

Out of all the states in America…California is the most touted state for UFO sightings. Many think something bizarre is going on right before our very eyes.

The photograph in question, was taken on March 9th by an unknown visitor. So far, they have not come forward about the photograph. As with most sightings, there are only a handful of people who witness these UFOs. However, larger crowds have spotted strange occurrences in the friendly skies as well.

The possibility of there being alien life here on earth is a fascinating one. Many people think aliens and their vehicles have been exploring or living here with us all. These strange sky phenomena have captivated people for years. Investigations sometimes take place even by the government.

Many wonder whether experiments are happening around us each and every day. Anything related to UFO sightings are regarded as being unidentified, they make you guess if these were hoaxes or legitimate. The term UFO is considered to be widely used for observations related to extraterrestrial spacecraft.