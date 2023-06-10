12 Alien Craft In Custody, Along With An Alien Pilot

Share Article

Alien vehicles have been recovered from various locations around the world over the past several decades. The craft are of non-human origin and are “more advanced” than anything that the US government currently has.

The government is working to reverse engineer the technology in these vehicles, which has been a difficult task but they have made some progress. The material these vehicles were made with is currently unknown to humans and what technology we have.

It is unclear whether or not there are land vehicles that have been found as well. One would assume that if there are land vehicles or craft found that they were carried by the alien craft. Where these craft were found around the world hasn’t been mentioned yet either.

There is video footage of a UFO flying practically limitless through the air with unheard of movement. Nothing known around the world yet could fly in such a way. The speculation is, these UFO’s are of non-human origin.

U.S. Dept. of Defense via AFP via Getty Images

The Pentagon UFO videos are selected visual recordings of cockpit instrumentation displays from United States Navy fighter jets, based aboard aircraft carriers USS Nimitz and USS Theodore Roosevelt. These videos were recorded in 2004, 2014, and 2015, as well as additional footage taken by other Navy personnel in 2019.

In addition, a source has claimed that the US government has also recovered the body of an alien pilot. It is unknown if the specimen is still alive or not. It is assumed that the alien being didn’t survive as one report mentioned the body was badly damaged. No photos or video have been released yet as this is more than likely classified. Some kind of disclosure should be released to the public at some point in time.

However, limited details were mentioned including the humanoid being having almond-shaped eyes and a height of around 6 feet tall. Some people believe that these kinds of aliens are scouts or bots used by another entity for data retrieval.

Image by Mark Frost from Pixabay

This information has sparked great interest and speculation among readers. Some believe that the claims are credible while others believe it to be a hoax. Whatever the case may be, readers are captivated by this bizarre story.

The recent claims of alien craft and bodies in US custody have reignited the debate about the existence of extraterrestrial life. It remains to be seen whether or not the government will ever confirm or deny these claims. However, the growing speculation about the existence of extraterrestrial life is an intriguing prospect that would thrill anyone interested in science fiction.

The source’s claims have yet to be independently verified, but they add to the growing body of evidence suggesting that there might be extraterrestrial life out there. The US government has a long history of secrecy surrounding UFOs and extraterrestrial life, but in 2021 they admitted to having “a number of unidentified aerial phenomena” that science couldn’t explain.

The claims about the alien craft and pilot are certainly intriguing. However, it is important to note that these claims have not been independently verified. It is also important to remember that the US government has a long history of secrecy surrounding UFOs and extraterrestrial life.

Until the government provides more information, it is impossible to say for sure whether or not these claims are true. However, the recent claims have certainly reignited the debate about the existence of extraterrestrial life. Perhaps soon enough more details will leak out about these incidents. For now, we will have to wait to learn more. One question remains and that is whether these aliens are friendly or not?

