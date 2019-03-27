Chupacabra Claims Second Life In Honduras

Share this article











Known as a cryptozoological creature, local residents living in Honduras are terrified of a chupacabra that has been on a killing spree recently. The said creature, is small in stature yet ferocious enough to take down bigger prey.



This canine type animal, resembles that of a hairless dog in most descriptions. Reports of chupacabra come from places such as Texas, Florida, Puerto Rico, Mexico, Chile, Nicaragua, Argentina, and the American Southwest. These Hispanic canine type vampires, have decimated livestock on farms and people’s other property.

Descriptions of these unusual bipedal beings, include them having a spiny back with protrusions coming from their head as well. A person has been claimed to have been killed by a chupacabra. The only information released is the name “Geovany”. His body was found with unusual markings made upon him. This young man is from Yamaranguila, Intibucá in Honduras.



From what is understood, this young man went to a dance party located in Yamaranguila, he then left around midnight heading back home to his village only he never arrived. Three days passed, before his body turned up on a mountainous area. A local resident explained this named José Martínez.



José also added, “The strange thing is, that it was in a hollow that no one could enter and we do not know how he could have got there. We thought that some wild animal took him. And the other thing is, he was as pale as the Chupacabras that took his blood.”



Now, people are fearful of going out especially alone in remote areas. Several weeks before all of this happened, a farm worker known as “Tulio” was found dead on a farm near the village of El Naranjo, Siguatepeque, Comayagua.



The body of Tulio had puncture marks on his feet. It was as if he was injected with something and all of his blood was drained away. One of the local villagers named Miguel Angel Martinez went out early in the morning to cut a few branches, to create shade from a tree. After this, he removed his shoes to get more comfortable.



There was a hole in the ground nearby and allegedly a strange looking animal came out of it. This animal attacked his feet draining away his blood. Martinez is now terrified to go out into the mountains.



Other attacks have been made or reported about in other communities areas around here. There have been several cows that have died in rather mysterious ways also. News of chupacabras attacking people and livestock is not new, but it seems there are more incidents being reported about recently. Perhaps this crypto type animal, is breeding more as news of them has traveled from around other parts of the world as well.

Obviously the local residents are scared and puzzled about these strange deaths. There have been veterinarians who have been brought in to examine the livestock cases. The chupacabra is a cold and calculated killer, leaving behind little to no evidence behind. They have even penetrated well-guarded areas. Massive amounts of blood are drained away, leaving either animals or people left to die. Some believe, that these creatures are that of a supernatural variety.

(Source: Tn8 and Live Science)

Related