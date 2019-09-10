“Storm Area 51” Event Transforms Into The World’s Biggest UFO Party

Incredibly, after one Facebook user named Matty Roberts jokingly suggested everyone should storm Area 51, things have only magnified even further after it went viral.
Now, several event parties are going to be held on or after September 20th. Online there have been millions of people who said they will go to the ‘Storm Area 51’ raid.
These millions of people, said they would all storm the Area 51 base located in Lincoln County, Nevada together. The event has become all but a circus. All believers alike, will meet up together one way or the other to talk about and/or search for answers about Area 51 and what is happening there among other government locations.
Area 51 is the common name of a highly classified United States Air Force facility, located within the Nevada Test and Training Range. The initial plan was for everyone to meet up at the Area 51 Alien Center in Amargosa Valley, before wandering to the base itself.
Tourism will go through the roof sort of speak. A local town known as Rachel is located about 2 hours just outside Las Vegas. The population is only 50 people, one can only imagine what the pouring in of so many people will do to that place.
That particular event will likely cover almost half the town or more. All of the hotels located within range of Area 51, have all been completely sold out.
The other event parties have people planning to attend. Just how many is in question. But all of this is really taking off fast. What is known as “Alienstock” is going to be happening and will run for a weekend-long celebration of anything and everything alien related.
The official website quotes, “We’re aiming to establish something unique here, a meeting place for all the believers. a place to freely discuss Aliens & the Unknown!”
Another event in Lincoln County that will be taking place is “Storm Area 51 Base Camp”, on September 20th to 21st. This event is selling tickets on Ticketmaster ranging from $48 for general admission all the way up to $535 for the VIP package. It makes one wonder whether or not the VIP package will include meet and greets with actual aliens?
The government has already made preparations to intercept so many people on the 20th. Who knows just how many folks will make it out there. Even Las Vegas cannot support millions of people coming all at once. It will be quite the spectacle for sure. Hopefully nobody gets hurt and this morphs into a more festival type environment.