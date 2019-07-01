Virginia Woman Wins Lottery 30 Times In One Day

Are people sometimes able to tap into a given moment of clarity? Perhaps this is really possible. One woman from Richmond, Virginia named Deborah Brown, won the lottery 30 times in a single day. She admitted to having a vision of sorts, being able to “see” these numbers.
Something deep down inside of her, compelled her to buy even more tickets as the day went along. Was this the work of a divine presence or something else some people wonder. Whatever this vision was, it changed her life for the better it seems.
Things like this happen and people call it dumb luck. However, the odds are quite low for someone to win like this. For this Virginia lottery game, the odds of winning are about 1 in 10,000.
This woman matched these numbers with what she had seen. All it takes is one ticket to win but winning like this is quite rare. The odds of winning bigger jackpot prizes are even higher as more people are competing for the big prize.
Deborah initially bought 20 Pick Four tickets, with the numbers 1-0-3-1 from a gas station located in Chesterfield County.
“A couple of times during the day, I saw those numbers,” Brown said when she recently claimed her winnings.
That little voice inside of her, told Deborah to return to the same gas station and buy another 10 tickets using the same numbers again.
The Pick 4 top prize for $1 play is $5,000. Drawings are held daily at 1:59 p.m. and 11 p.m.
Given the fact that she bought 30 tickets (in the same day) gave her a total winning amount of $150,000 dollars. This definitely would change the life of anyone, especially those struggling to get by.
When Deborah learned the news, she said she nearly had a heart attack according to a statement released by The Virginia Lottery. Later, Deborah was asked what she was going to do with the winnings, she was considering renovating her home.
(Source: NBC News)