Black-Eyed Ghost Child Still Haunts British Mother

This frightful photo, dates back to 2013…when 24 year old mother Hannah Butler, snapped a shot that has ever since puzzled people. She was wandering through an area known as Hessle Foreshore woods located in East Yorkshire. The photo, may well have some haunted history to it. A local legend, mentions an orphaned girl who haunts the local woods here. This ghost, still waits for her long lost father.

Comparably, there are similar ghosts that have been seen throughout parts of England. Another location includes Cannock Chase Woods, in Staffordshire. This ghost walk, is something that Hannah’s friend wanted to do. When they went out walking along this trail, they didn’t expect to document anything. They just went out for a good time and enjoyed a few laughs.

Hannah said, “My friend Georgina wanted to do this ghost walk, so I ended up going along for a laugh. Our guide showed us this tree and told us that some people had seen the ghost of a little orphan girl there. She was looking for her daddy. I just snapped away at the tree, I must have taken about ten photos. I was wandering around, looking through them, and then I saw it.”

Hannah also said, “I thought I had just imagined her. It wasn’t on any of the other photos. Then I started freaking out. I was so shocked. I showed Georgina and she showed the rest of the group. Of about 15 people, at least ten were convinced too and were freaked out. Some people thought I was a mole, because it was an organised walk, but I had been as sceptical as some of them. I started crying and had to leave. I stayed over at my friend’s for a few days after that because I was so scared.”

Seen in the photo, appears to be a dark-haired girl, wearing a white dress. She is crouched down, with her head tilted downward. Hannah is unsure, why this ghost girl manifested as she was passing by. Hannah wondered if the ghost girl wanted to be friends with her.

Ever since Hannah snapped this photo, she has admitted to experiencing dreams about this girl despite living 200 miles away in Maidstone, Kent. During this time, Hannah was searching for work. Hannah was experiencing a busy time in her life and still reflects about that day.

She still feels guilty for running away from the ghost girl, as she thinks it was trying to communicate with her. Hannah decided to return to the exact same location the following week, in attempts to communicate with the ghostly girl. A guide and her friend was with her. They attempted to communicate using a handmade “yes” and “no” board. When she asked if the ghost wanted to be friends, the reply was “yes”.

The ghost appears to be around 5 or 6 years old, but obviously is from an earlier time. Where the location is, rests near the Humber River. This explains why the ghost appeared here, as she was searching for her father from the water. Perhaps he was a fisherman of some sort.

Chris Billings is Hannah’s boyfriend and was skeptical about the entire thing. He went on to say, that he can’t find an explanation about the photo and the encounter. He doesn’t know what to believe anymore. Chris said, “I’ve tried to find an explanation but I can’t.”

(Source: Daily Mail and Daily Star)

