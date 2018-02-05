Does the Loch Ness Monster linger deeper?

Loading...

For many years, people have often wondered about the Loch Ness Monster. There have been many sightings documented about the fabled lake type monster. However, many if not all of these sightings, have been proven to be fake. New found evidence suggests, that it is possible this water beast, may be lingering deeper than ever thought before.

There are many people who believe an aquatic being inhabits Loch Ness in the Scottish Highlands. The creature, is best described as having a extremely large neck and large sized body mass.

Some think, this is a dinosaur. Or, perhaps it is the descendant of one, being related to the Thalassomedon. This species of Pliosaur, is from the Greek language meaning “sea lord” and rightfully so. They were massive predators, reaching upwards of 40 feet in length. With their long necks and humps which protrude from the water, it is easy to see…just how similar this dinosaur is to Loch Ness.

To propel itself through the water, the Loch Ness Monster – would have to have very large flippers, possibly being around 7-8 feet in length. This would allow this beast, to swim at great depths with utmost efficiency. Tourist sightseeing boat skipper Keith Stewart, has claimed to have found an underwater fissure.

This fissure is large enough to shelter the alleged Loch Ness Monster. It was previously thought that the Loch Ness had a depth of 754 feet with a 20 foot long diameter hole or crevasse at the bottom. This lake area, stretches 23 miles southwest of Inverness in Scotland.

Now, with new technology the freshwater loch has measured nearly 900 feet. This makes it twice the depth of the North Sea. More underwater trenches may exist as well. These are large enough to house the elusive Loch Ness Monster quite easily. Loch Ness is a part of a massive earthquake fault line which stretches from Canada to Norway. Back in 2013, a magnitude quake hit within the loch.

After this, the Loch Ness Monster or “Nessie” vanished for an entire year. This was the first time this creature went missing since 1925. Rumors swirl, making people wonder whether or not Nessie died or got trapped somewhere else. Perhaps local legends of underwater caves connecting Loch Ness to other lochs both east and west might be true after all.

Loch Ness is the United Kingdom’s second largest lake. The new crevice formed, will set a new record for the location. The “surgeon’s photograph” has since been proven to be hoaxed which was taken back on April, 21st in 1934. Still, some think otherwise, but nonetheless this photo continues to keep people scratching their heads over it.

The scientific community still regards the Loch Ness Monster as mere folklore. This is without any biological basis. Each sighting allegedly documented have been determined as fake mundane objects used or other camera trickery. The first time the word “monster” was used, was coined by a man named Alex Campbell back on May 2nd, 1933. The Loch Ness Monster still continues to fascinate many people. Perhaps newfound evidence, will further point to the existence of this cryptozoological beast, which has captured our very thoughts.

(Source: UFOHOLIC)

